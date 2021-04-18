Florence L. Burkins, 93, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Florence was born in West Chester, PA and graduated from Parkesburg High School in 1945. She had lived in Parkesburg, PA and Conestoga, PA and was a longtime resident of Ephrata, PA.
In the late 1950's, Florence was crowned Miss USO of Lancaster.
As a member of Conestoga Reformed United Church of Christ, Florence had been an active as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and organist.
She worked as a needleworker, seamstress, and sewing machine operator and retired from the former W. W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata, PA.
Florence was a head volunteer and member of the Ephrata Community Hospital Auxiliary.
She loved spending time with her family and was an avid birdwatcher. She also enjoyed music and playing keyboards.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, the late Melvin R. Burkins; her parents, Aaron and Sarah (Thomas) McGuigan; a daughter, Joy Windle; a step-son, Les Burkins; and two brothers: Elisha and Rawlins McGuigan.
She is survived by four children: Harold G. Windle III, Lucinda Stonesifer, E. Grant Caldwell, and Christine (Jerry) Wenrich; three step-children: Johnny Burkins, Kathy (Glenn) Miller, and Linda (Jake) Hinkle; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org