Florence K. Benner, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed peacefully at Mennonite Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Irene Kiphorn Kelshaw and was lovingly married to the late Victor E. Benner who passed away in 2002. They had been married for 54 years.
Born in Lancaster, Florence graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and worked as a secretary for Northwest Mutual Insurance Company. She was a crossword puzzle enthusiast, loved watching the Phillies and Penn State football, and enjoyed traveling to Germany, Italy, Alaska, Bermuda, and Nova Scotia, but Hawaii was her favorite destination. In her early 20's she was a member of band, "Junior Buckwalter and Marimba Queens," and their most famous touring destination was the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
Florence is survived by three daughters, Kathy L. Patterson (Stephen), Kristine D. Gutshall (Gary), and Karen L. Borten (Harry), all of Lancaster; grandchildren Christopher S. Leaman, Alexander S. Borten (Kelly), Ian M. Borten (fiancée, Jean Albert), Leigh A. Obetz, and Ryan C. Gutshall; great-grandchildren Brianna M. Leaman (fiancé, Joel Flear) and Christian Shelly; and great-great-grandchild, Carson Flear.
Due to current health crisis, COVID-19, the family held a private Graveside Service at Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. The family wishes to lovingly thank the amazing staff at Trout Run at Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Florence's memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540.
