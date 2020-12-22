Florence Johnson Appel, 96, of Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at The Glen of Willow Valley.Born in New Britain, CT, she was the widow of John Waldo Appel who died in 1994 and the daughter of the late Carl E. and Hilda E. Nelson Johnson.
Florence was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and in West Hartford, CT. She enjoyed sewing and vacationing at Camp of the Woods in upstate New York. She was very involved with the hospitality committee at her church, and was a member of The Gideon Auxiliary, "Faith Society" at the church, and most importantly were her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Edwin J., husband of Rev. Carlene Appel of Bloomingdale, IL and Marjorie A., wife of Gary J. Buyce, Lebanon, PA; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and one due in March 2021.
A Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT on January 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
