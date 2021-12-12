Florence Helene (Morocco) Kornhauser, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 under Hospice Care in Lakeside at Willow Valley. Born February 11,1927 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the daughter of Benjamin Morocco and Rose Goldfinger Morocco, Flo continued to live there until moving to Willow Valley in 2009. Married for 45 years to the late Arthur Kornhauser who passed away in 1996, she was also pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Morocco.
A graduate of Battin High School, Flo went on to hold secretarial positions at a number of institutions including the Public Information Office of First Army Headquarters in NYC, the Jewish Federation of Central NJ, and at both Kean College and Princeton University. But her favorite “occupation” was that of being a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three sons – Barry Kornhauser of Lancaster married to Carol, David Kornhauser of Evanston, IL married to Shelley Gates, and Lee Kornhauser of Chicago; grandchildren, Max Kornhauser of Lancaster married to Sena, Samuel Kornhauser also of Lancaster, Ariel Kornhauser of Pittsburgh married to Dan Kaplan, Emma Gates Kornhauser of Chicago married to Mark Bracey Sherman, and Abigail Gates Kornhauser Nova of Brooklyn, NY married to Kaitlin Ruggiero Nova, the parents of Flo’s great-granddaughter, Arlo.
Florence delighted in the theater, a good joke, the Jersey shore and travels far beyond, swimming, tennis, critters of all kinds, and especially her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, caring nature, sense of humor, indefatigable spirit and energy, and her love of people…and chocolate.
A Graveside Service was held at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Woodbridge, NJ on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim of which Florence was a member, or to the cause of your choice. Her family is grateful for the care she was given at Lakeside and by Hospice & Community Care.
Visit Florence’s Memorial Page at:
www.The Groffs.com.