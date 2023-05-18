Florence Hagedoorn, 94, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Maple Farm, Akron.
She was born in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Martin and Josie (Steensme) Jacobs and was the wife of the late Bernard Hagedoorn who passed away in 2012. They had been married 55 years.
A member of Bible Fellowship Church, Ephrata, she loved going to Florida to spend time during the winter months.
Florence is survived by a son, Bernie, Jr., husband of Jackie Hagedoorn of Denver; grandson, Tyler Hagedoorn of Ephrata, granddaughter, Jacqueline, wife of Brian Musser of Ephrata; and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Jacobs.
Services are private at the convenience of the family, with interment in Swamp Cemetery.
A special thanks to Linda Martin for all her dedicated help and care.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »