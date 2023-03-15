Florence Forman Bellack passed away peacefully on Sunday March 12, 2023 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home in Manheim, PA, having resided there for one year. She was surrounded by her daughter Cynthia, and close family members during her final hours. She was born 3 minutes after her late identical twin sister, Julia Forman Welber, on March 20, 1923. They were the daughters of the late Louis S. Forman and Bertha Forman (Hoffman). Florence was the beloved wife of the late Nathan Bellack from 1955 until his sudden passing in 1982. In addition to her parents, twin sister, and husband, she was pre-deceased by her older brother, Irwin Forman, and a younger sister, Mary Ellen, who passed away in 1929.
She is survived by her daughters Jody Kent, of Aurora, NE, and Cynthia G. Bellack of Lancaster. She is additionally survived by her grandsons in Nebraska: Tyler, Logan, and Devon Kent. She will be greatly missed by her four nephews, David Welber (Dr. Diane Krasner), Andrew Welber (Burma), Dr. Stephen Forman (Lynn Quinby-Forman) Craig Forman (Cecile), as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also the beloved ex-mother-in-law of Abdelhamid Mouhajir (Cynthia) of Lancaster.
Florence graduated with the class of 1940 from J.P. McCaskey High school. She was also a 1944 graduate of Millersville State Teacher's College with a teaching degree. Post-graduation she worked for the Lancaster Children's' Service as a case-worker for several years. Her greatest passion, though, was in her teaching specialty, Remedial Reading. Working for the Lancaster Reading Center, located in East Petersburg at the time, she taught many children to read, opening up opportunities to them that would not have otherwise existed were they not able to read. She also did private tutoring and, until her late 80s, volunteered in several Lancaster City elementary schools, as a reading tutor.
During her time at Mt. Hope Nazarene Community she volunteered to read to residents whose eyesight no longer allowed them that pleasure. She did this until a few days before her death.
She voted for FDR in the first election for which she was eligible to vote, and was active in Democratic politics thereafter, holding an elected office at the polls for many years. She never missed an election, no matter how minor, and after 50 years was awarded a certificate for her commitment to exercising her right to vote. Her work as a caseworker influenced her deeply held belief in access to family planning, women's healthcare and their right to freedom of choice. For these reasons she volunteered at Planned Parenthood for several years and was a life-long supporter of Planned Parenthood and the work they do. She accepted everyone as they were and was an ally decades before the term came into use.
Florence will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched and was a part of. She was humble in her accomplishments and quiet about her good deeds and would hate that so much is being written in her praise, but those left behind get to write the obituary, and these few words seem paltry when talking about her long and well-lived life. Nor are they enough to describe how much she meant to so many people. She was quiet, refined, and funny, gentle in spirit, and had a dignified stoicism during difficult times, but she always pulled through every challenge and was fiercely independent right up until her last days.
Florence's family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Hope Retirement Community for all the kindness and care they showed not only to her, but also to us as we struggled with her failing health. They created an environment in which we were able to enjoy her last year and the time spent with her.
She was of the Jewish faith and will be buried in the Beth El Cemetery, 295 E. Newport Rd., Lititz, PA in a graveside service on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The service is open to all who would like to celebrate her life and say goodbye.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community or Planned Parenthood.