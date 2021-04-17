Florence "Flossie" Lefever

Florence B. Lefever, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at her sister's home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Anna H. Brubaker Lefever. Florence graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and Reading-Muhlenberg Technical School. Florence worked as an LPN at Lancaster Community Hospital and Central Penn Nursing Care. She was a dedicated member of Kauffman Mennonite Church. Florence volunteered for many years at Hearthstone, Mennonite Home, Jubilee Ministries, Mennonite Central Committee, and Bible2School.
Surviving are two brothers: Martin Lefever (Barbara), Paramus, NJ, James Lefever (Delania), Manheim, PA, and three sisters: Ella Peters (Galen), Greenville, IL, Vera Kurtz (Raymond), Hamburg, PA, and Mary Beitzel (Leroy), Manheim, PA. She has 10 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Kauffman Mennonite Cemetery, Penn Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Florence's memory to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com