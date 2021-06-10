Florence "Flossie" "Faye" Friedman, 96, of Lancaster, passed away at the Mennonite Home on June 8, 2021 (her daughter Andi's birthday) with her son Rich at her side after a 21-year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Faye was born in Philadelphia in 1924 to the late Samuel and Amelia (Koff) Wachtel. A natural athlete, she played basketball and was a cheerleader in high school. Her family moved to Harrisburg her senior year; and after graduating, she worked as a bookkeeper in an apparel shop where she spent most of her earnings. She was involved in planning USO activities during WWII, and after the war, her uncle introduced her to his friend Stanley Friedman, a returning Veteran from Lancaster. They married in 1946 and celebrated 58 years of glorious marriage magic until his death in 2004.
Faye was an amazing homemaker, volunteer and athlete. She golfed, played tennis, and loved canasta and mahjong as well. She was an active member of the JCC and the Temple Beth El Sisterhood. She cooked for Town Fair, modeled in fashion shows, acted in plays, and answered the call wherever she was needed. She attended every event in which her children participated.
In later years, she and Stan spent their winters in Florida, but continued to travel "north" if their grandchildren were in an activity or special event. In the summer, she loved visiting the Jersey Shore and going to the beach.
Devoting her entire life to her family, Faye is survived by her daughter. Andrea Shiroff, wife of Herb, of Pompano Beach, FL, son Richard Friedman, husband of Susan, of Lancaster, grandchildren; Seth Wolkov, husband of Tia, Joe Friedman, Lauren Fogel, wife of Raphael, Glenn Shiroff, husband of Lisa, Andrew Shiroff, Mandy Meyer, wife of Matthew; and her 6 great-grandchildren; Weston and Remy Wolkov, Sayde Shiroff, Pisay and Addie Meyer, Liam and Amalia Fogel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Wachtel. She is also loved by many friends, extended family, and those who cared for her at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster.
Faye spread her love and generosity to all who came her way, and will always be remembered for her smile, her warmth, her generosity and unconditional love and hugs. May her memory always be a blessing.
Graveside Services will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 295 E. Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (TODAY) at 2 PM with Rabbi Jack Paskoff. Shiva will be observed privately. Memorial contributions in Faye's honor may be made to Temple Beth El 1836 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
