Florence "Flo" Shultz, 83, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Florence (Mattern) Hoenninger. She was the loving wife of Thomas Shultz, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a faithful member of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church. Florence loved music. She was a skilled organist and accordion player. She also loved to play cards with her friends.
Florence is survived by her husband: Thomas Shultz, of Lancaster; her sons: Thomas W. Shultz, husband of Karen, of Lancaster; Steven Shultz, of Lancaster; her grandchildren; Derrick Shultz; Rebecca Shultz; her sisters: Mary Ann Buckwalter; and Beth Brubaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son: James Shultz; and her brothers Charles Hoenninger, Michael Hoenninger, and Richard Hoenninger.
A visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11AM to 12PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Following the visitation a memorial service for Florence will begin at 12PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in Florence's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
