Florence "Flo" Arnold Howard

Florine "Flo" Arnold Howard, 86, died peacefully on August 9, 2019, in Lititz, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and partner of 62 years, Ken, daughter Judy, grandson, Travis and three brothers: Richard, Robert, and Patrick Arnold. Flo is survived by four devoted children: Barbara, wife of James, Kathy, Susan, and Ken, husband of Cathie; four grandchildren: Sean, Madison, Bridget, and Spencer; and her brother, Frank Arnold, husband of Rose.
Flo was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 20, 1932, to Cletus and Florence (Rall) Arnold. Following high school, Flo attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953. While living in Toledo, Flo and Ken met, courted and married. They built their first home together and began to start their family of five children. They moved to Lancaster in 1959 where Flo spent many years as a stay at home mom. After all her children were in school, Flo spent many years working at St. Joseph's Hospital as a recovery room nurse.
Throughout their 62 years of marriage Ken and Flo always enjoyed working together! They compatibly raised their five children. As a parent, Flo was endlessly supportive and nurturing and always nursing, which continued throughout her life! When Ken retired at 65, he and Flo began volunteering together for a variety of organizations. They demonstrated crafts for Landis Valley Museum and wrote newsletters for the Lancaster chapters of the Cancer Society and the National Neuropathy Association, to name only a few.
Flo had a strong faith all her life. She was an active member of St. Anthony's, St. Anne's, and since its founding in 1978, St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She sang in the folk group and choir as well as assisting in directing the children's choir. She was a member of the Catholic Social Justice Network and the Pax Christi Peace Movement.
Flo volunteered tirelessly throughout her adult life. In support of St. Joseph's Hospital she was a member of the Junior Auxiliary and chaired many bazaars. She was a Girl Scout Leader for the Penn Laurel Girl Scouts. She was the leader of the Lancaster Chapter of the United Ostomy Association, also penning their newsletter with husband Ken, and leader of the Lancaster Chapter of the American Neuropathy Association. She and Ken volunteered extensively for Landis Valley Museum with Hands On activities for children presenting their "Warm and Woolly" interactive demonstrations in local elementary schools. She was a member of the PA Guild of Craftsmen, where she and Ken sold her theorem paintings, with Ken making the frames.
Throughout her life, Flo pursued many interests! She organized family reunions and researched the Arnold family genealogy. She sewed, knitted, crocheted and quilted. She painted ceramics, made jewelry and handmade cards. She also loved music! Throughout her life, it was a joy and constant comfort to her as she would listen and sing along. She was an avid gardener and could be found in the cool of the morning tending her flowers. She loved socializing and organizing gatherings of friends and family. She was always willing to take a phone call and listen to those in need.
Memorial Services will be held for family and friends at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM with the service following at 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lancaster Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to AMFAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, 120 Wall Street, 13th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3902 or online at www.AMFAR.com. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com