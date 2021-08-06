Florence F. Ansel

Florence Faye Ansel joined her Savior and best friend, Jesus on August 4, 2021, at the age of 83.
Florence was born to Ammon and Maude Wenger on May 22, 1938, in Schoeneck, Pennsylvania. As a youth, Florence excelled in school, served in the color guard, and graduated from Denver High School with the class of 1955.
Florence married the love of her life, Marvin R. Ansel, on December 9, 1956, at Reinholds United Zion Church. Florence was a long-time resident of Ephrata, PA.
Florence was a woman of steadfast faith, a prayer warrior, and a loyal member of Grace Point (Ephrata) Church of the Nazarene since 1969. She served her Lord and the church as a children's, youth, and adult Sunday school teacher, a director of the youth, hospitality, and adult education departments, Sunday School Superintendent, and as an elected member of numerous local and district boards and assemblies.
Florence also worked as an administrative assistant for several organizations including Ephrata Area Social Service and Grandview Heights Christian Academy.
She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, and especially enjoyed people, wholeheartedly sharing her faith, love, and time with family, friends, and neighbors. Words cannot express how much both her immediate family and church family will miss her here on earth. We do celebrate the hope we share of rejoicing with her again one day in her heavenly home.
Florence is survived by her three children, Todd A. Ansel, husband of Zina (Keil) Ansel, Patricia Ansel McKinney, and Steven L. Ansel along with her six grandchildren, Daniel L. Ansel, husband of Rachel, Emily N. Ansel, Seth E. McKinney, Caleb E. McKinney, Kyle C. Ansel, and Jamie E. Ansel and her great-granddaughter, Victoria Joy Ansel.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Ammon and Maude Wenger, by her siblings, Willard Wenger, Pauline Sweigart, and Walter Wenger, and by her daughter-in-law, Andrea Ansel.
The viewings and funeral service will be held at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Viewings on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 10 from 9 – 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Grace Point Church. Private interment will follow at Denver Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Please join us as we remember Florence and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Florence Ansel Discipleship Fund at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata, PA.
(Mathew 28:19)
To offer condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com