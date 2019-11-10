Florence Elizabeth Ohrel, 94, of Columbia passed away on November 7th, 2019. She was born in Columbia to the late John and Goldie McCumsey and was a lifelong resident of this area. Florence attended Columbia High School. She worked for many years at the Rising Sun Hotel in Columbia and later worked at Moveable Feast. Florence loved her family.
Florence leaves behind her sons, Eggie, husband of Donna and George, husband of Karen Ohrel both of Columbia; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; a large extended family.
In honor of her final wishes, Florence will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.