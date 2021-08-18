Florence E. Henry, age 86 of Drumore, passed away at her home on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was the wife of the late Harold R. "Hup" Henry who passed on March 15, 2012. She was born in Drumore, daughter of the late Harry D. and Estella Trimble Burns. Florence was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, especially roses, reading, antiquing, shopping, and animals.
Surviving are 4 children: Michael K. husband of Melanie E. Mowrer Henry of Willow Street, Mark E. husband of Robin Davis Henry of Enola, Steve C. husband of Dee Tindall Henry of Drumore, and Deborah McCoy of Millersville, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Henry D. Burns.
Funeral service will take place from Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, on Sunday, August 22nd at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor John Hartman will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
