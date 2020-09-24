Florence D. "Flossie" Bowman, 91, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Lancaster, PA.
Florence is survived by: her children, Donald (Virginia) of Lancaster, Charles (Tracy) of Blackwell, NJ, Debra Bowman of Lititz, and daughter-in-law, Marsha Bowman, Lancaster; six grandchildren, Tina Eshleman (Douglas) of Mountville, Traci Bowman of Lancaster, David Bowman (Kelly) of Houston, TX, Scott Bowman (Jodi) of Conestoga, Kelly Bessery (Bryan) of Burlington, VT, and Kara Bowman of Lorton, VA; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Bowman, son, Ronald J. Bowman, her siblings, Mary Fortunata and James Rose, and her mother, Margaret Rose.
Florence worked for the former Terry Manufacturing in Leola for over 40 years. She enjoyed listening and dancing to the "oldies", playing cards, spending time at White Crystal Beach, her "big bling" rings, manicuring her infamous red nails and making sure her hair always looked it's best but the thing she enjoyed most was being surrounded by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster followed by a private Celebration of Life.
