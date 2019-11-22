Florence Amelia McGrath, 98, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was a former resident of Woodcrest Villa where she lived with her husband, Rev. Robert McGrath. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.
They have two children: Roy (deceased) and Barbara of Elkton, MD.
During the Second World War, she worked for Western Union, handling secret coded messages. Later, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Baptist Missionary Training School, now part of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, NY.
As a Commissioned Missionary of the American Baptist Churches, USA, she served as Program Director of the Baptist Home in Philadelphia and as House Parent at the Baptist Home for Children in Bethesda, MD. She also was a Secretary in the Division of Evangelism of the American Baptist Churches Mission Center.
She also ministered as a Pastor's wife for 50 years by the side of her husband. Upon retiring they settled in Lancaster where she served as a volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for about 17 years.
Funeral services will be held at Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA on November 25th. Viewing: 10:00 A.M., Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Burial in Philadelphia. Memorial donations may be given in her honor to the Benevolent Fund of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601