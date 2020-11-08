Florence A. (Roth) Meily of Manheim Twp., Lancaster, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Vernon P. Meily.
She was born in Columbia, PA a daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Cooper) Roth.
Florence was a graduate of Columbia High School. She worked as a secretary for the Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. and volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital.
Florence was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lancaster where she was involved in the Fellowship Committee and as a greeter and presenter.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping and playing cards, especially bridge. She was a former member of the Silver Threads and belonged to several other card clubs.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda fiancée of Barry and granddaughter, Christine L. Mull wife of Dustin, both of Lancaster.
A Viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, followed by a graveside service at 12PM at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Florence's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, alz.org/pa. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com