Florence A. "Flossie" Leibfried, 82, born and raised in Columbia passed away peacefully on November 22nd, 2020. She was retired from Columbia Borough where she worked as a dispatcher and processor for the Sewer Department. Flossie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ladies Auxiliary at Chickies Rock Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 372, and VFW Post 2435. Flossie was a very social and outgoing person. Her most special times were spent with her five granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Flossie is survived by her sons, David K. Leibfried, married to Kim, Bryan A. Leibfried, married to Tracy, and her brother, Kenneth E. Hilliar, married to Cecille. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleon B. Hilliar and Margaret Myers Hilliar, her sister, Gladys S. Koehler, married to John Koehler, and her son, Paul A. "Skip" Leibfried.
Services for Flossie will be private and she will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville