Flora M. Terry, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Flora Hauck. Flora was married to the late George R. Terry for 68 years before his passing in 2021.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic H.S.
Flora lived in her Prospect Heights neighborhood in Lancaster for 65 years. She enjoyed hiking and participated in the Lancaster Hiking Club as a lifetime member, dancing and antiquing with her husband, going to the beach in Wildwood and Cape May. The Eagles were her favorite team and she spent time shopping, cooking and made the best homemade iced tea. She also liked listening to Elvis, Tom Jones and R&B.
Flora is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Terry fiance of Mike Estes, West Palm Beach, FL, her grandson, Daniel L. Terry, Lancaster and her niece, Cindy Ulrich (Bob), Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Houck.
The family will appreciate all condolences from friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
Memorial donations in Flora's name may be made to Lancaster County Conservancy.
Please visit Flora's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »