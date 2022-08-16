Flora B. Kreider, 83, of Lancaster and formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Calvary Fellowship Homes, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late, Jacob Arley and Dorothy Frye Craun. Flora was the loving wife of the late Allen H. Kreider and they were married for 60 years before his passing in 2018.
She was a proud 1957 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. Flora was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy. Together Flora and her husband Allen, were the owners of the former Mt. Hope Motel and the former Dutch Kountry Kitchen, both of Manheim. She also worked in the kitchen at Mount Calvary Christian School for a number of years. Flora enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, playing games and recently wrote her own book, "The Thorn between the Roses". She loved to cook, especially for other people.
Surviving are four children: Beverly Kreider, Colorado Springs, CO, Edward (Valerie) Kreider, Landisville, Debra (Michael) Gerdin, Colorado Springs, CO, and Clifford Kreider, Mount Joy; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Mark) Masleh, Shaun (Monica) Kreider, Rachel (Maggie), Matthew, Hannah and Gabrielle Gerdin; two great-grandchildren; Joshua and Abigail Masleh; and a brother, Charles Craun, of Colorado. Preceding her in death were two brothers, Robert and James Craun.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care and the staff at Calvary Fellowship Homes for their kind and loving care of Flora during her recent illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Flora's Memorial Service at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy (please use Jane Ave. entrance), on Friday August 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring can send contributions in Flora's memory to Retirees Prayer Fellowship, PO Box 546, Elizabethtown PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
