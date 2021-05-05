Filomena Pogorzelski, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the age of 100. Born in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Jenny (Biondi) Fiore. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester S. Pogorzelski, a World War II veteran who passed away in 2004.
She taught school in the NYC education system for almost 50 years and worked for the New York Chapter of the United Federation of Teachers until her retirement. She and her husband loved to travel and spent summers in Hawaii for over 25 years.
Filomena is survived by her son, Chester "Chet" Pogorzelski; his wife Diana; three grandchildren, Andrew, Brian and wife Lisa, and Susan; and her sister, Gloria Frascone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:15-10:15AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Filomena's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.