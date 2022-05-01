Filomena Ferreira Gagliardi passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2021, after a long illness.
She was the wife of Philip Louis Gagliardi, who passed away last June, having been married nearly 62 years. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Karen and granddaughters Jill and Rachel Gagliardi.
Fil was born on April 3, 1932 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Luisa Chaves Ferreira and Jos Ferreira. At a very young age, her family returned to Portugal where she was raised in the village of Arcoss, outside the city of Vidago. Fil returned to the United States in the early 1950s and became an Assistant Branch Manager for Connecticut National Bank in Bridgeport. In the mid-50s, Fil also became the President of the Eddie Fisher Fan Club's Bridgeport Chapter, appearing in a TV Guide Magazine article with Eddie after a New York City concert.
Fil and Phil were married in 1959, eventually making their home in Shelton, Connecticut. While in Connecticut, Fil worked as a Bookkeeper and Financial Manager for several businesses, among them R&M Steel and CPI Plants. Fil loved cats and cardinals, having several cats as pets over the years and always decorating the house at Christmas with cardinals. She also enjoyed preparing traditional Portuguese and Italian foods at the holidays; Folar - a Portuguese Sausage bread, Portuguese Codfish Cakes, Italian Pizza Gaina, plus wonderful desserts including Pineapple Cheesecake and Pumpkin Cheesecake.
In 2004, Fil and Phil followed Joe, Karen, and the girls to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and enjoyed many happy memories including numerous musical concerts and horse-riding events. She and Phil also attended many Chosin Few reunions, the group of Korean War veterans that Phil was a proud member of. She was a past member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Shelton, CT, and St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Millersville, PA.
Fil was pre-deceased by her husband; her parents; her brother Louis and wife Mary Ann Ferreira; brothers-in-law Anthony and wife Teresa, Michael and wife Norma Gagliardi; sisters-in-law Christine Richards and husband Ray, Florence "Ritz" Manzi and husband Michael, Margaret Kvitnizki and husband Anthony (Kippie), Gloria Gagliardi, and Susan Gagliardi.
Fil is also survived by brothers-in-law Bernard, Vincent, Ralph and wife Genevieve Gagliardi, a brother Baldomar Ferreira, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania, alongside her husband, Phil. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Music Fund, 517 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-687-7644