Fidencio "Papo" Perales, 80, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was the husband of Rev. Emerita Rodriguez Perales. He was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, son of the late Eustaquio and Adelaida Rosario Perales. Papo was a member of Assembly of Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ Emanuel, Columbia. He was a hardworking, selfless person who enjoyed playing the acoustic guitar, gardening, driving the church van, putting people first, (not himself), and was devoted to spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, ten children: Elizabeth De Jesus; David Perales; Enid Perales; Abigail Perales; Loyda Perales; Mary Grubb; Iveliss Perez; Ivette P. Cruzado; Luz Perales; and Abdiel Perales. 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Two brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by one son: Neftaly Perales and two sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Mountville Cemetery on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Juan P. Cruz, officiating. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. COVID-19 Guidelines with be strictly followed. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
