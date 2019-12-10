Ferne E. Miller, 65, of Landisville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Phares Jr. and Anna Ruth Baer Longenecker. Ferne was the loving wife of Martin Miller and they would have observed their 46th wedding anniversary on December 8th. A dedicated homemaker, she also helped in the office of the family business, Miller's Greenhouses. Ferne was an active and faithful member of Landisville Mennonite Church. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1971. Ferne had a love for music, playing guitar and singing in various choirs. She was a passionate gardener, enjoyed bird watching, flowers, and going to the family cabin. One of her greatest joys was her family, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Martin, are three children, Jason husband of Darlene Beiler Miller, of Swain, NY, Kristina wife of Jonathan Shirk, of Manheim, Theresa wife of James Davies, Jr., of Landisville, eleven grandchildren, four siblings, Ava Lee Martin, of Maytown, Dianne wife of Fred Stover, of Souderton, Audrey wife of Everett Bender, of Ravenna, OH, and Duane husband of Carol Longenecker, of Atlanta, GA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ferne's memorial service at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Visitation with the family will take place immediately following the service during a light meal in the fellowship hall. Interment will be private in Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Ferne's memory to Landisville Mennonite Sharing Fund, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville, PA 17538. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
