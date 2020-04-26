Fernando "Vinny" Santiago

Fernando Santiago, 52, of Lancaster, PA, succumbed to illness Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his family and Pastor, John Jewers. Born on May 22, 1967, Fernando was the 2nd child of 7 to Hector R. Santiago and Leonides Saez Colon, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Fernando graduated from J.P. McCaskey HS in 1986 later earning a certificate at HACC. He was last employed by Polymar Molding, in Leola, PA prior to the 2nd of 3 occurrences of cancer. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church and his favorite pass time was reading the Word of God, evident by his highlighted worn Holy Bibles.
Fernando was survived by his parents, siblings, Hector R. Santiago, Jr./Kevia, Alexander Santiago/Sothorn; Yolanda Coleman/John, Wanda MgGlaughlin/Ben, Magdalena Ruiz/David, Banyi Santiago, and over 30 nephews & nieces.
Fernando had a strong devoted bond with his family, was a loving and encouraging "Uncle Vinny," a giving and peaceful brother, and a kind and gracious son who adored his mother and honored his father with grace. He was a true wonder and will forever be missed. We close with these uplifting words to "Fight like Fernando," keep the "Faith like Fernando," live "Fearless like Fernando" who lived and now rests in Christ Jesus.
"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8
(Email magruiz18@aol.com for notice of service.)
