Fern O. (Sager) Borrell, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital with her Godchildren, Becca and Jon, and her niece, RaeAnn Boozer, by her side. Born Saturday, August 27, 1927, in Lawn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oliver M. and Gerace I. (Risser) Sager. She was married to Elwood L. Borrell for over 73 years until his death on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Fern worked as a manager for Longenecker's Hatchery in Elizabeth-town for over 10 years, retiring in 1990. She will be remembered for her love of cooking as well as spending time with her family.
She is survived by two Godchildren, Jon Boozer and Becca (Boozer) Houck, married to Adam, all of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are a sister, Shirley "Shirl" (Sager) Bowers, of Elizabethtown; two great great-nieces, Kaylee Houck and Ella Boozer, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Melvin and Gerald Sager, and Theora A. "Doll" (Sager) Lapp.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fern's memory to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org.
