Fern M. Howe, 80 of New Holland, passed away on Sunday. February 26, 2023 at the Tel Hai Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Gerald E. "Jerry" Howe who died in 2005. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Susie Kauffman Martin.
Fern had worked at Sperry then Ford New Holland for many years as a data processor. She had enjoyed going to Street Rods and Car Shows with her late husband. She was a member of the American Legion Conestoga Post 662. She liked flower gardening, did a crossword puzzle every day, put many jigsaw puzzles together (1000 pieces being the minimum). She was a voracious reader, never without a book by her side.
Surviving is a daughter, Sheri L. wife of Carey Hostetter of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Chelse Hostetter of Louisiana; and a sister, Donna wife of John Sauder. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ab Kauffman.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday. March 4, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. At 3:00 PM we will process to Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery for a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fern's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com