Fern L. Miller, 88, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mennonite Home in Lancaster. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy (Risser) Nissley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, David G. Miller.
Fern was a homemaker most of her life. She contributed significantly to the work on the family dairy and poultry farm. She was a member of Goods Mennonite Church, Bainbridge, and was a dedicated member of the sewing circle. She helped sew and knot thousands of comforters over the years, which were then donated to MCC. She continued to finish comforters even after moving to Mennonite Home, completing around 200 in the last year and a half. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter: Lois Glick (John) of New Holland; two sons: Paul Miller (Karen) of Elizabethtown and Mark Miller (Mary) of Elizabethtown; 11 grandchildren: Natasha Miller (Andrew) of Hershey; Julie Hoffer (Ren) of Lancaster; Bryan Miller (Kim) of Manheim; Jeffrey Miller of Mechanicsburg, OH, Josh Glick (Cheri) of New Holland; Sheila Glick of New Holland; Jonathan Glick of New Holland; Korina Heistand (Jon) of Elizabethtown, Darin Miller (Kelly) of Mount Joy; Bethany Rittenhouse (Jeremy) of Pittsburgh and Christina Miller of Mount Joy; 11 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Seth and Violet Miller; Jeremiah and Victoria Glick; Zoey, Nell and Sadie Heistand, and Olivia, Mason and Hudson Miller; and one brother Clair Nissley.
She was preceded in death by a brother Luke Nissley.
Due to Covid concerns, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/nC6WM6scnwU. If desired, gifts in Fern's memory may be made to Goods Mennonite Sewing Circle. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »