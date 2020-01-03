Fern L. Martzall, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Brownstown to the late William H. and Sara (Duck) Snyder and was the wife of the late Elam H. Martzall who passed away in 2014. They had shared 66 years of marriage.
Fern was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. She worked at the former Husin Shirt Co. for 15 years. She had also delivered Meals on Wheels with her husband for 15 years and she volunteered at the gift shop at Ephrata Community Hospital for 20 years.
Fern is survived by three sons, Dennis L., husband of Janet (Hunter) Martzall of Port Orange, FL, Leslie R., husband of Cindy (Wise) Martzall of Ephrata, Kevin T. Martzall of Lititz; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister Doris Hartman of Ephrata; and sister-in-law Linda (Miller) Snyder of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Dale Snyder.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 to 2 pm at the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm, with Pastor Marissa Becklin officiating. A private interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fern's memory may be made to Peter's Porch Hunger Ministry at the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
