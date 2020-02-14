Fern H. Miller, 97, of Ephrata, formerly of Bowmansville, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ephrata Manor.
Born at Stone Hill Road, Bowmansville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Stella (Hoshouer) Houshower. Her husband, Robert L. Miller, died in 2006.
Fern worked for many years at Bollman Hat Company. She was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church where she formerly served as superintendent and Sunday school teacher for many years. In her younger years she sang in the "Happy Am I Chorus" and played 2nd base in softball. She also enjoyed league bowling with friends and singing her favorite song, "God Will Take Care of You".
Surviving are 3 children, Bonnie Kauffman of Denver, Connie, married to Charlie Phillips of Ephrata, and Douglas R., married to Peace Miller of Shippensburg; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are 3 brothers: Lester, Harold, and Mark Houshower.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their kind and loving care of their mother.
A celebration of Fern's 97 years of life will be held on Monday, February 17 at 11am with viewing from 10-11am at St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, PA 17519. A private interment will be in the Bowmansville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John Center Lutheran Church, address above, or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.