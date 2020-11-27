Fern Conner, 89, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away at The Haven at Springwood in York. Fern was born in Quebec, Canada on April 19, 1931. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Conner who passed away in 1981.
Fern worked for the Donegal School District in the cafeteria and the former Donegal Industries before her retirement from Alumax in Lancaster. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards.
Fern is survived by three children; Marian Barger of Mount Joy, Barbara Waltimyer of York Haven, and Michael Conner, husband of Evelyn of CA; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Giselle Symonds; and a brother, Morris Tardiff. She was preceded in death by two brothers.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
