Fern A. Hines, 97, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Edith R. (Kuntz) Ament.
Fern graduated from East Lampeter High School. For 47 years, she worked as an Inspector at RCA. Fern enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Gary D. Hines, significant other Sueann Noll, grandchildren, Randi Hines and Matthew Hines, sister, Kathryn Rankin, wife of Michael, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Gibbel, wife of Wilber.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fern's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
