Ferdinand "Ferd" Scheidegg, age 92, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Lititz, PA passed away on August 3, 2020 in Dover, DE.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 27, 1928, son of the late Ferdinand J Scheidegg and Anne Scheidegg (Dougherty). "Ferd" proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy serving in World War II, and received the World War II victory medal. After his military service, Ferd worked as a pipefitter at Gulf Oil and at Dupont in Deepwater, NJ as a videographer until his retirement. Ferd had a fond love for aviation, airplanes, his family and friends. Ferd videographed many family and friend events through the years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, DE.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sybil Scheidegg and his brother, Robert Scheidegg. He is survived by his son, Gerald and Linda Scheidegg of Talmage, PA; brother, Allyn and wife Cass Scheidegg of Florida; sisters, Arlene Matthews of Pennsylvania and Ann Scheidegg of New Jersey. In addition, Ferd is survived by his two grandchildren, Kim Dixon and James Schemm and Jarad Scheidegg and Jolene Moore, and four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Erika, Jewel, and Journey of PA. He also is survived by his companion, Lilian Prado of Ocean View, Delaware.
Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where Ferd will receive full military honors.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
A living tribute »