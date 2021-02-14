Fenton (Scott) Larue Snell, 88, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
He was the loving husband to the late Joan C. A. Snell to whom he was married for 63 years prior to her death in 2016.
Born in Jersey Shore, PA, he was the son of the late Paul H. and Stella E. (Hopple) Snell.
Fenton proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He spent much of his career as Management Assistant for the Navy, retiring in 1981.
In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, groundhog hunting, target shooting, biking and anything outdoors.
He is survived by two sons, Fenton (Eb) L. Snell, Jr. (husband of Kathi) of Brick, NJ, and Nathan J. Snell (husband of Crystal) of Columbia, PA; two grandchildren, Joshua Snell (husband of Heather) and Adam Snell; and two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Lucas Snell. Also surviving are two sisters, Joan Wagner (wife of Skip) and Jean Bates.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial in the Jersey Shore Cemetery, Jersey Shore, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Brittany's Hope, Dow Family Fund, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097