Fenn Philip Welsheimer, age 88, passed away at the Willow Valley Retirement Community on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mathilde Tilenius Welsheimer who passed away in 1999. Born in Harbor Springs, MI, he was the son of the late Leslie D. & Ida Flanders Welsheimer.
He graduated from Trine State University of Indiana in civil engineering and spent his engineering career with Bechtel Corporation. He enjoyed photography and working on cars.
Surviving are 2 children: TrinaLisa, wife of Lawrence Hurd of Lexington, VA and Paul Fenn, husband of Jill Brady Welsheimer of Quarryville. Fenn is also survived by brother Dean and sister-in-law Janet Fochman Welsheimer of Petoskey, MI and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Karl Wayne Welsheimer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fenn to: Little Traverse Conservancy, 3264 Powell Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740
