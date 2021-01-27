Felton L. Gardner, 47, of Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, January 14, 2021. Born in Lancaster he was the son of Ernie C. Brown and Lillian M. Welch.
For the past several years, Felton worked in the scrap recycling industry. Also an auto mechanic, he enjoyed working on cars. In his free time, he loved to go fishing. He was of the Baptist faith and attended various churches in the Lancaster area.
Along with his father and mother, Felton is survived by five daughters:Dayshia Gardner (Jonathan Maldonado), Destiny Powell (Joseph Roman), Dayanah Gardner, Tarnesha Gardner and Teanna Gardner; and grandsons, Ozias King Maldonado and Achilles Roman. Also surviving is his step mother, Carla Gardner; his companion, Sara Tirado-Alvez; four brothers, James, Dexter, Edward and Derick Gardner; and two sisters, Carla Gardner and Carlette Brown. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Brown, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM noon on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA where a viewing will begin starting at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit: SnydeFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »