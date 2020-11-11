Felton G. Dro, Sr., 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Zodru Town, Nimba County, Liberia and was husband to his loving wife Sirena P. Dro with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
He accepted Christ as Savior and was baptized in 1996 in Monrovia, Liberia.
He joined Wayside Presbyterian Church on November 21, 2004 and was a faithful member of the church.
He served as an ordained Deacon and was a very close friend of his Pastor, Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz and several others in the church. Felton was such a kindhearted person who was willing to do anything to help others. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Felton graduated from the Booker T. Washington Institute in Kakata, Liberia in 1986. He moved to the United States from the Ivory Coast with his family and took residence in Lancaster in 2004. He was employed by the LSC Communications Company, Lancaster in 2005 and there he remained when he passed on to be with the Lord.
In addition to his wife, Felton is survived by five children, Milton Krai of New Jersey, Samu, Felton Jr., Faustian and Abraham Dro. Five grandchildren, Genesis Dro of Liberia, Lucas, Aurora, Alisa and Adoins Dro of Lancaster. His uncle, Jacob Krai of Liberia, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Sister Rebecca D. Pah and his brother Abraham S. Tougeekay, Sr., both of whom passed on to be with the Lord this same year.
Wake keeping is on Friday November 13, 2020 from 7 PM to 9 PM at Wayside Presbyterian Church. Visitors must follow COVID19 protocols of mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 O'clock a.m. to 11 O'clock a.m. at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538 with Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz officiating. Attendance is limited by church COVID guidelines to about 30 persons in the sanctuary with some overflow in other spaces. The service will be livestreamed via the worship link on Wayside's web page, www.waysidepc.org.
Interment is at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 12 O'clock PM.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Felton's memory may be made to the Felton's Children College Fund, 6862342919 Wells Fargo.
