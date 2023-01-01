Felix Arroyo, 66, of East Earl, passed away at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Isidro and Gregoria (Rivera) Arroyo.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School and York Technical Institute, Felix worked as a senior electronic technician for Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Mill in Conshohocken. Felix had many passions throughout his life such as chess, visiting the sick in hospitals and playing the guitar.
He was a devout Catholic, worshipping at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. Felix loved to read about the end of times, church doctrines, philosophical writings, and science.
Felix enjoyed playing chess, listening to Herb Albert & The Tijuana Brass, and instrumental, and guitar music. He enjoyed bicycle riding, dancing, and Winter with a good blizzard so he could drive in the snow. Felix was very polite and prayerful.
Felix shared 18 years with his wife Soledad (Velez) Arroyo.
In addition to Soledad, Felix's family includes his son, Felix C. Arroyo, husband of Alexsandra (Flores) of Landisville, daughter, Emilia M. Arroyo of Texas, daughter Veronica M, wife of David Valentin of Campden, DE, 7 grandchildren, and his siblings, Iris M. Arroyo, Auburn, MA, Cosme Arroyo, Bourne, MA, Guillermo Arroyo, Lancaster, Jose A. Arroyo, Scranton, Albert Arroyo, Worcester, MA, Edwin Arroyo, New Hampshire, Maria Rodriguez, Auburn, MA, and Soedory Arroyo, Worcester, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski as Celebrant. Viewings will be held Tuesday, January 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, and Wednesday at the church from 9-10 a.m. Final Commendation & Farewell will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
