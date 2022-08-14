Felix "Alcupurria" Mendez, 94, passed away at his Lancaster residence on Thursday, August 11, 1022. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose Mendez and Demetria Valentin. His beloved wife, Rosa E. "Rubia" (Rodriguez) Mendez passed away in 2020 after they shared nearly 60 years of marriage.
The best dad ever, he was a wonderful family man who provided for his wife and 12 children. Felix cooked fantastic frituras, he was an amazing dancer, and he was a loyal friend who was loved by the neighborhood.
Felix was known as a jack of all trades, working as a building superintendent, a seamstress in the garment industry, and he had the hustler abilities to sell almost anything. He also collected and recycled aluminum cans.
Surviving Felix are his children: Felix Mendez, Jr., George Mendez, Marion "Mama" Mendez, Jose "Coco" Mendez, Pedro "Pete" Mendez, Isabelle "Sasa" Mendez, Antonio "Tony" Mendez, Sr., Rosa "Jeannie" Mendez, Demetria "Demi" Diaz, Marcos "Marc" Mendez, and Naomie "Mimi" Mendez; 45 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren that were loved; and his three brothers, Paul, Carlos, and Frankie Valentin.
In addition to his parents and wife, Felix was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Mendez, two grandsons, Pedro Mendez, Jr. and Jose Mercado; and several brothers and sisters.
Viewings will take place 5-9 PM Monday, August 15, 2022, and 10 AM-12 PM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with the funeral taking place on Tuesday at 12 PM, all at Iglesia Jesucristo Es El Rey, 440 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
