Felicity Marie Oatman, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Baltimore, MD. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Brandon and Christy Oatman and Michelle Waclawski.
She loved to travel by bus or train or plane. She enjoyed the beach, tattoos, macaroni & cheese, pasta, going out to eat, rap music, HipHop and R&B. Shoes were her favorite and she had quite a collection. Most of her life she lived in the Hempfield area.
Felicity is survived by her daughter, Athena, her siblings: Gavin, Rusty, Matthew, Gaige, Dasana, Meadow, Gaige and Makayla, grandparents, Robert & Darlene Oatman and Richard & Maria Waclawsk, and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Felicity's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. The family will hold a viewing and visitation on Friday, September 17, 2021 at The Groffs from 6-8 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Interment will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.
