Felicia Monteforte passed away on Saturday, July 10th, 2021. She was born in Mineola, New York on December 4th, 1949. Her life's passion was her family as she emulated to be like her grandmother, Felicia Fuschino, who was selfless and gentle.
She was a dedicated employee at American Greetings where she worked over 30 years. Felicia was an avid QVC and HSN shopper and loved classic rock music. She loved traveling and visiting family as well as cooking family favorites.
Felicia loved animals of all kinds and she adored her dog, Abbey.
Felicia is lovingly remembered by her mother Theresa, her brother John, her three sons, Tom, Al, and Frank, and his wife Hillary, as well as two grandchildren, Michael and Evelyn. She also has three grand dogs, Ingrid, Grace and Archer.
A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20th 2021 at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Speranza Animal Rescue at speranzarescue.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097