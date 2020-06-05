Felicia A. Walton, 33 of East Earl, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was a daughter of Thomas Walton and step mother Kathy Walton, and maternal mother Lorie Walton. Also surviving is a brother, Thomas Walton, II; and four step brothers, Thomas Walton, Jr., Isaac Torrez, Billy Walton, and Manny Walton.
Felicia was a member of Meadville Mennonite Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 662. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, and with her dog "Emmy", doing crossword puzzles, and working in her flower beds.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Meadville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Groff-High Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.