Felice M. DeBonis, 85, peacefully entered Heaven on the evening of Friday, January 7, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Francis Dragotta. Felice was the loving wife of William J. DeBonis Sr., her high school sweetheart, with whom she was happily married for 62 years.
She attended Bayard Jr. High School and Wilmington High School. When she came to Lancaster, Felice worked for Woolworth’s Department Store in downtown. She then went on to work for RCA and Burle Corporations, retiring with 56 years of service in conversion tube assembly.
Felice was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and volunteered her time every week to St. Leo the Great CC’s knitting club, where she knit caps for cancer patients and prayer pockets to give out to policemen and whoever she encountered daily. Felice loved going to yard sales with her husband, collecting dolls, angels, and anything Mickey Mouse, and cooking. She would cook every holiday for her entire family and always made sure you never left hungry. A kind soul, Felice also had a deep love for animals and had many over the years.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband William, her children: Anthony J., of Lancaster, Denise M. Ulaky, wife of Thomas, of Pequea, and William J. Jr., of Millersville, her grandchildren: Brianna and Allison Ulaky and Luke DeBonis, and a sister, Francis Lewis, of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, Felice is preceded in death by a sister, Olive Berry.
The DeBonis Family wants to express their gratitude to the caregivers of Legends of Lancaster Memory Care for the devotion and love they gave to Felice during her stay.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Guests will be welcomed for a time of viewing starting at 2:00pm. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
