Faye W. Kendig, 77, passed away peacefully at her East Lampeter Township home on Monday, Friday April 3, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Chester and Edna (Harsh) Witmer, and shared 56 years of marriage with her husband Ray C. Kendig.
A 1960 graduate of Pequea Valley High School, Faye worked at the former Willows Restaurant as a teenager and then ALCOA when first married. Faye operated a guest house in Ronks for 45 years. She was a great wife and loving mother.
A very active member of Community United Methodist Church, Faye served on the kitchen committee, was a Trustee and she mailed cards to all of the members on special occasions.
In addition to her husband Ray, Faye is survived by their son, Jeffrey A. Kendig of Ronks. Her five siblings: Marian Myer, and Melvin, Chester, Roy and Ross Witmer preceded Faye in death.
Private interment will take place in St. John's U.M. Church Cemetery, Paradise, PA. A future memorial service will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community U.M. Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster, PA 17602.
