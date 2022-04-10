Faye W. Hurst, 90, of Garden Spot Village in New Holland, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at Garden Spot after a brief illness. She was the wife of Cletus R. Hurst, who died in October 2020.
Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of the late Mabel and Abram Wickenheiser of Landisville. She grew up on a farm and began school in a one-room school in Airyville and graduated from Hempfield high school in 1950. Faye and Cletus were married at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy in 1959, and had twin boys in 1964.
After an early career at Mount Joy Mutual Insurance Company and the New Holland Machine Company, Faye spent the majority of her life as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, and was active in her church and community. At the New Holland EUM church, Faye spent many year leading the children's programs while Cletus was the church treasurer. She was also a Sunday school teacher and was one of the members visiting shut-ins.
Faye also was a teacher's helper at Kinderhaus Day care, where she also managed the kitchen. In their retired years, Faye and Cletus worked together weekly delivering meals for Meals on Wheels (with Cletus as treasurer). They moved to Garden Spot Village in 2012 where they were very happy, and they joined the Garden Spot Community Church.
Faye was an avid rose gardener, a hobby which she picked up from her father, and she became a member of the American Rose Society. She was written up in the Penny Saver in 1992, when she was cultivating 75 rose bushes as well as 16 miniature rose bushes, and she won numerous ribbons for her rose entries at the annual New Holland farm show.
Surviving are two sons, Keith A., husband of Rachel, of Waxhaw, NC, and Kevin L., husband of Joanna of Malvern; two brothers, Jim of Columbia, and Lee of Louisville, KY; as well as 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, New Holland, on Friday, April 22nd at 2pm, with visitation at 1:30pm and a luncheon to follow. The service will be livestreamed from Garden Spot at www.gardenspotvillage.org/live.
Memorial contributions can be given in Faye's name to either the Garden Spot Benevolent Fund, or the New Holland EUM Mission Fund. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
