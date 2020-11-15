Faye Ruth (Ressler) Martin, 91, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully from COVID-19 on November 9, 2020, at Frey Village, Middletown. She was born on January 14, 1929, to the late Clarence W. and Mary A. (Koser) Ressler.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband, Lester L. Martin and four step children: Richard Martin (Karen), of Akron, NY, Sandra Musser (James), of Ontario, CA, Lyle Martin (Jan), of Clarence Center, NY and Wanda Martin of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Faye also leaves behind 8 step grandchildren and 16 step great-grandchildren as well as brothers: Marlin Ressler (Anna Ruth), Nelson Ressler (Hazel) and a sister-in-law, Jane Ressler, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Ressler and a sister, Verna Mae Climenhaga.
Faye was a member of Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, beginning at 2 PM. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings are required. Private interment will be in Cross Roads Cemetery, Mount Joy, at the convenience of the family.
