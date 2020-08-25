Faye R. Weidman, 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away at the Masonic Village on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Kenneth Weidman who passed away in 2010 and was previously marred to the late Clyde G. Boyer, who passed away in 1976. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Nellie Shank Koser.
Faye had worked as a payroll clerk and supervisor for the Elizabethtown Area School District until her retirement in 1987. She helped establish the first secretaries association in the county in 1958, the Lancaster County Assn. of Educational Office Personnel.
Faye was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Chapter 407, enjoyed traveling, and was known as the "Coaster Lady" making handmade coasters which she gave to everyone she met.
Faye was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Elizabethtown and had also taught Sunday school for 20 years at Christ UCC.
Faye is survived by her children: Clyde Jeffrey married to Donna Boyer of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, Donnie G. married to Karen Boyer and Cynthia J. married to Ken Drawbaugh, both of Elizabethtown; her step children: Gina Baron of Millersville and Jeff married to Pam Weidman of Lancaster; her 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and by her sisters: Jean Carr of Mount Joy and Vicki married to Wilbur Ruhl of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by sister, Pearl Parrett.
Faye's family would like to thank the staff and acknowledge the great care provided to her at the Masonic Village, especially the Lafayette East staff.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family, with a celebration of Faye's life to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Faye's memory to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1200 South Lincoln Ave., Attn 10-B Volunteer Services, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com