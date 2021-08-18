Faye R. Walter, 84, of Stevens, wife of George R. Walter, Jr., passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 20th, from 6 to 8 PM and Saturday, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM, Saturday, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will be private in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
