Faye R. Shenenberger, known to her friends as Julie Good, passed from life to eternity on Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, at Newport Meadows in Christiana. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Elam S. and Grace B. Zellers Shenenberger.
Julie attended Mount Hope United Christian Church in Manheim. Prior to retiring in 1995, she was employed as an assembler by Ford-New Holland. Previously, she was employed for 10 years by Scheid Produce, Inc. working in the warehouse and making deliveries. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears. In addition to dining at local restaurants, Julie enjoyed caring for her lawn and solving word search puzzles.
She is survived by three siblings, Darlene, wife of Robert Henly, of Lititz, Charles, husband of Pamela Shenenberger, of Manheim, and James, husband of Margaret Shenenberger, of New Holland.; a niece, Robin, wife of John Grimshaw, of Denver, PA; and her monkey, Chris. She and her roommate, Naomi S. Hummer, are known as the "Two Old Crows" on North Penn Street. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Crowther, Dorothy Wendler; Marian McNally, and Grace Smith; and an infant brother, Elam Shenenberger, Jr.
There are no public services. Interment will be private at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., 7008 Little River Turnpike, PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003, Salvation Army, 131 South Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »