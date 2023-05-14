Faye M. Nyce

Faye Marie Nyce, 89, of Landis Homes, Lititz, died April 29, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born near Goshen, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Levi G. and Ruth Tyson Hochstetler. She was married to Donald J. Nyce for nearly 62 years. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2021. Faye was a lifelong member of the Mennonite church, since 1996 at Landisville Mennonite Church. A graduate of Goshen (Indiana) High School, she attended Goshen College, where she also worked as a secretary in a variety of offices. After high school Faye was recruited to work as the first secretary at Everence (then Mennonite Mutual Aid) in the summer of 1952. She spent several weeks teaching Summer Bible School in North Dakota and northern Minnesota. In 1956 Faye entered Voluntary Service with (then) Mennonite Board of Missions in Elkhart, Indiana. This took Faye to Grants, New Mexico, where she worked in a clinic, serving Navajo Native Americans, as well as others in the community. This was a wonderful learning experience for Faye, observing other cultures, as well as it was an opportunity to see much of the Southwest and it also gave her the opportunity for wonderful hiking experiences. For two years, while in New Mexico, Faye worked at the Credit Bureau of Grants. She was forever thankful for her experiences in the Southwest and for the lifelong friends she made there. Faye and Don were married in Grants in 1960. Later in life, with her husband, she spent a year in Americus, Georgia, volunteering at the headquarters of Habitat for Humanity International. In 1993 Don and Faye also spent three months doing volunteer work in northern Brazil with Faye's brother and sister-in-law, Otis & Betty Hochstetler. During those weeks Don built playground equipment at a very poor school and Faye did a variety of other volunteer things. Interspersed with these events, she worked at Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania, as a secretary in the College Advancement office and at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, as a licensed practical nurse.
In earlier years Don and Faye were youth advisers as well as Sunday school teachers at the church they then attended. For several years Faye was also the church treasurer. Through the years Faye wrote many worship materials, as well as a number of articles which were published in a variety of magazines. Faye also was on the Board of the Ten Thousand Villages store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, when it opened and for a few years thereafter.
Faye is survived by two sons, Edward of Ephrata and Douglas and his wife, Dawn, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, her son-in-law, Rodney Yoder and his wife Sheri of Mountville. Faye was preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Nyce Yoder. Faye is survived by grandchildren: Travis Nyce (Emily Hodges Nyce), Krista Nyce (Jason Spicher), Daniel Nyce, Trentin Yoder (Justina Blood), and Bryce Yoder (Rachaelann Yoder Klink), as well as Sheri's children Colin Brooks and Summer Brooks, and one great-grandchild, Myrina Nyce. Faye dearly loved each of her family members and has greatly missed Pam since her death. She is also survived by one brother, Otis Hochstetler of Brasilia, Brazil, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Hochstetler, Lois Miller and Fern Begly and one brother, Ernest Hochstetler.
A time of visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 10:00 with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Rd, Landisville. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed online at landisvillemennonite.org. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions in Faye's name may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501, or to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
