Faye M. Alleman, 82, of Bainbridge, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown with her loving husband by her side. Born in Harrisburg on October 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary B. Fahnestock Bechtel.
Faye was employed by the Masonic Homes as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of the Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, and was active with the Friendship Sunday School class. Faye enjoyed camping, woodworking, and flower gardening.
Faye is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Albert A. Alleman, Sr., of whom she married on September 24, 1955; 2 sons, Albert A. Alleman, Jr. husband of The Rev. Emily E. Styer, and Jay Wesley Alleman husband of Kimberly, both of Falmouth; a daughter, Sally Marie Alleman wife of Pat Thrower of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Alleman of Bainbridge; 4 grandchildren, Ira Alleman of Falmouth, Edward John Alleman and Jesse Alleman both of Bainbridge, and Chad Keck of Rheems; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by a son, Edward John Alleman, and a grandson, Edward L. Alleman, and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:30 AM in in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, with The Rev. B. Nicolas Ressler, her pastor, officiating. Family and friends are invited to the viewing Saturday in the funeral home from 9:30 AM until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com